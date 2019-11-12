HPCL pipeline to have 24x7 surveillance system

HPCL’s Visakha-Vijayawada-Secunderabad Pipeline (VVSPL) of 572 km length with an installed capacity of 5.38 million tonne per annum which has expanded to eight million tonne will have 24x7 surveillance system with fool-proof safety mechanism.

The pipeline has three intermediate booster pump stations at Malle Bhupala Patnam near Narsipatnam in Visakhapatnam, Jeelakarragudem near Eluru in West Godavari district in Andhra Pradesh and Bogaram in Yadagiri district of Telangana.

The project was completed within time at a cost of ₹407 crore.

The low-cost expansion has been done to assist evacuation of ongoing Visakh Refinery Expansion Project to increase its capacity from 8.3 to 15 million tonne.

During the visit of HPCL’s Visakh Refinery on Saturday, Dharmendra Pradhan, Union Minister of Petroleum & Natural Gas and Steel, dedicated the project to the nation.

The remote starting of these three station pumps from Visakh Master Control Station and simulation display of advanced Pipeline Intrusion Detection System (PIDS) installed in HPCL pipelines are the notable features reviewed by Mr. Pradhan during his visit.

This new PIDS technology will provide pipeline security with 24x7 automated surveillance system enhancing the safety and integrity of pipeline operations.