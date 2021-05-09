Howrah-Yesvantpur special train to continue

The Railways have decided to continue the operation of 06598/06597 Howrah–Yesvantpur – Howrah special, considering the requirements of passengers.

Train no. 06597 Yesvantpur-Howrah special will leave Yesvantpur on Thursdays at 9.55 a.m. from May 13 to June 24 to arrive in Visakhapatnam at 4.20 a.m. on the next day and depart at 4.40 a.m. to reach Howrah at 6.30 p.m.

In the return direction, 06598 Howrah-Yesvantpur special will leave Howrah on Tuesdays at 12.40 p.m. from May 18 to June 29 and arrive in Visakhapatnam at 1.45 a.m.(early hours of Wednesday) and depart at 2.05 a.m. to reach Yesvantpur at 8.40 p.m.

This train will have 14 Sleeper Class and five General Second Class coaches and two second class- cum-luggage coaches.

It will have stoppages at Kharagpur, Balasore, Bhadrak, Cuttack, Bhubaneswar, Khurda Road, Brahmapur, Palasa, Srikakulam Road, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, Rajahmundry, Vijayawada, Ongole, Renigunta, Katpadi and Krishnarajapuram stations.

Passengers are requested to strictly follow all the safety protocols before and during the journey in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, wear mask, sanitise/ wash hands frequently and maintain social distancing.

Cancelled

Due to the complete lockdown announced by the Odisha government on May 10 and 11, the Visakhapatnam-Raipur-Visakhapatnam special will be cancelled.

Train no. 08528 Visakhapatnam-Raipur special trains, leaving Visakhapatnam on May 10 and 11 are cancelled. Similarly, 08527 Raipur-Visakhapatnam special trains, leaving Raipur on May 10 and 11 are cancelled. Senior Divisional Commercial Manager of Waltair Division A.K. Tripathi appealed to people to note the changes and act accordingly.