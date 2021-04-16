Howrah-Hyderabad special trains soon

VISAKHAPATNAM

16 April 2021 00:39 IST

Move taken in view of public demand

Special trains will be operated between Howrah and Hyderabad in view of the public demand.

Train 08646 Hyderabad-Howrah special will leave Hyderabad daily from April 16 to 30 at 8 a.m. which will reach Visakhapatnam at 9.10 p.m. and leave at 9.30 p.m. to reach Howrah at 2.40 p.m. the next day.

Train 08645 Howrah-Hyderabad special will leave Howrah daily from April 18 to May 2 at 11.30 a.m. which will reach Visakhapatnam at 3.35 a.m. (early hours of the next day) and depart at 3.55 a.m. to reach Hyderabad at 5.30 p.m. the next day.

These trains will have halts at Bhadrak, Baitarani Road, Jajpur Keonjhar Road, Dhanmandal, Cuttack, Barang, Bhubaneswar, Khurda Road, Nirakarpur, Kalupara Ghat, Balugaon, Khallikote, Chhatrapur, Brahmapur, Ichchapuram, Sompeta, Palasa, Naupada, Srikakulam Road, Chipurupalle, Vizianagaram, Kottavalasa, Simhachalam,Visakhapatnam and Duvvada stations.

The rake comprises one 2nd AC coach, three 3rdAC, 12 Sleeper class coaches, three Second Class coaches, two Second class-cum-luggage coaches and a parcel van.

Timings revised

Due to technical reasons, the departure timings of the 02869 Visakhapatnam-Chennai Central weekly special train, leaving Visakhapatnam on Mondays, are being revised with effect from April 19.

The revised timings of the departure of train 02869 at Visakhapatnam would be at 7 p.m. (instead of 7.05 p.m.), according to Senior Divisional Commercial Manager A.K. Tripathi.

Passengers are requested to note the changes and act accordingly to avoid inconvenience. They are requested to strictly follow all the safety protocols before and during the journey in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.