How can Jagan establish three capitals in Andhra Pradesh when he can’t even maintain gates of Gundlakamma project?, questions Chandrababu Naidu

December 09, 2023 - GUNTUR

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president Nara Chandrababu Naidu has alleged that the YSRCP government miserably failed in maintaining the Gundlakamma project gates.

Addressing a public meeting at Cherukuru village in Parchur Assembly Constituency in Bapatla district on Saturday as part of his second day visit to the cyclone Michaung-affected areas, the TDP chief criticised the State government for neglecting the plight of farmers during this major disaster.

He wondered how the Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, who cannot repair the gates of Gundlakamma project properly, establish three capitals in the State.

Alleging that YSRCP leaders don’t have as much concern for farmers as they do for sand smuggling, Mr. Naidu expressed concern that 2 tmc ft of water from the Gundlakamma project went into the Bay of Bengal. Mentioning about plight of tobacco farmers as the government failed to support them and asked, ‘Do farmers need a government that can’t provide seeds?’

Launching a skathing attack on the Chief Minister, he asked, “Has anyone’s living standards increase since this government came to power?” He said that even God will not forgive the Chief Minister who does not care about the sufferings of the farmers. He alleged that farmers of the State have become victims of the arrogance of one person and added that they were not alerted about cyclone Michaung. He asserted that the TDP would fight until justice was done to the farmers.

Explaining how he stayed on the ground and closely monitored relief measures and repair works during cyclones like Hudhud and Titli, Mr. Naidu said he remained in those areas until conditions returned to normalcy. He criticised Mr. Jagan for failing to provide bags to store grains for farmers. He alleged that Mr. Jagan stepped out of Tadepalli only after he (Mr. Naidu) decided to reach out to the cyclone victims.

Alleging that Mr. Jagan knows nothing about agriculture, Mr. Naidu said that four farmers ended their lives on December 8. While the TDP government distributed water to farmers through the Pattiseema Project, Mr. Naidu said that Mr. Jagan doesn’t understand the value of water. He said that the TDP government had ensured the crop was harvested before the storms. Saying that roads were in a bad situation across the State, he criticised the State government for neglecting the drainage system.

