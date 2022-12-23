How can government construct 3 capitals when it can’t pay salaries: Naidu

December 23, 2022 09:50 pm | Updated 09:50 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM:

Former Chief Minister and TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu on Friday said that YSRCP government was misleading people with its three capital proposal for political gains in the elections. He questioned how the government would be able to construct the capitals when it was not in a position to pay salaries to the staff.

Participating in a road show in Bobbili town of Vizianagaram district, Mr. Naidu said that Visakhapatnam would witness development when the government focusses on tourism and industrial progress in the port city. While reacting to the comments of the Chief Minister over his place of residence in another State, Mr. Babu said that he would remain in the hearts of the people forever. He expressed happiness over the overwhelming response for his road shows and public meetings in all regions.

“The government is unable to digest the response for TDP meetings. It is misusing the police force to discourage and trouble people who wanted to attend my meetings. It cannot control the people when they decided to support the TDP, said Mr. “Naidu.

Former Minister Sujay Krishna Ranga Rao, Bobbili TDP in-charge Baby Nayana alleged that the the government failed to resolve issues of all sections including farmers who were unable to sell their paddy.