Andhra Pradesh

Housing site far away from protected mangroves: Collector

Dept. of Ports’ land in E. Godavari is surrounded by industrial units, says Muralidhar Reddy

East Godavari Collector D. Muralidhar Reddy on Saturday stated that the 115-acre site levelled for housing purpose was not notified as a ‘mangrove forest’, and that it was nearly 10 kilometres away from the Coringa Wildlife Sanctuary (CWS). The site belonged to the Department of Ports and was being diverted for housing purposes.

Mr. Muralidhar Reddy told The Hindu: “The Department of Ports’ land levelled for housing is in no way connected to the protected mangrove that spreads in 86,000 acres including the CWS on the Kakinada coast. The site has been chosen for the housing facility as the land surrounding it has already been spared for various industrial activities.”

“If this land meets the criteria of the protected forest or mangrove cover, it would have already been notified as per the existing guidelines. But that did not happen to date and on the other hand, several industries have been allowed on the very site,” Mr. Reddy added.

“The land adjacent to the housing site has been leased out (in 2016) to the Container Corporation of India Limited (CONCOR) for logistics park and various companies over the years. The levelling of the housing site has been carried out without disrupting the existence of the creek, enabling the fisherfolk to anchor their boats. The site is also nearly 1.5 km away from the sea,” said Mr. Reddy.

‘Suits fisherfolk’

On the need for selecting the site, the Collector explained, “We are providing housing facility for more than 4,000 families on the site and all of them belong to the surrounding areas and depend on fishing. They cannot be offered housing far from their area as their lives are associated with the sea.”

On the campaign by political parties and other sections of people on the site, the Collector said, “The digital and offline campaign on the housing site has been intensified, stating that the government is diverting the protected mangrove cover for housing facility. In reality, we did not even touch any protected site.”

