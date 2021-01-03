Housing scheme implemented despite hurdles: Minister

VIJAYAWADA

03 January 2021 00:37 IST

Perni gives away pattas to beneficiaries in Vijayawada East segment

Minister for Transport and Information and Public Relations Perni Venkataramaiah on Saturday said despite many hurdles the Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy had fulfilled the dream of 3.5 lakh poor families of owning a home.

Speaking after distributing house pattas to the beneficiaries of the government-sponsored housing scheme at Krishnaveni School campus in Vijyayawada East constituency limits, he said Mr. Jagan had promised during his 2017 padayatra that he would provide houses to all the poor when he comes to power. Now that he was at the helm, he was fulfilling the dream of the poor.

He said land pattas were being distributed to 28,000 beneficiaries in the Vijayawada East segment besides providing TIDCO houses to 2,000 more.

He said the government had purchased valuable lands in Penamaluru and a few other mandals and would provide basic amenities. He had asked the authorities to provide city bus services from the places allocated to the housing scheme beneficiaries. In the next three years, the government would create more housing colonies, he added.

Joint Collector (Aasara) K. Mohan Kumar said transparency was given utmost importance in grant of house pattas and the decision to register the pattas in the name of women was a step towards women empowerment. He said the beneficiaries were being given three options with regard to construction of the house.

Vijayawada East constituency in charge Devineni Avinash and others were present.