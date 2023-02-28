ADVERTISEMENT

Housing scheme beneficiaries pour out their woes to Lokesh during Yuva Galam

February 28, 2023 09:49 pm | Updated 09:49 pm IST - TIRUPATI

The TDP national general secretary accuses YSRCP leaders of amassing ₹7,000 crore in the name of developing housing colonies in ‘uninhabitable locations’

A.D. Rangarajan

TDP national general secretary N. Lokesh interacting with the Tirumala pilgrims during his Yuva Galam walkathon in Chandragiri constituency on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Beneficiaries who have been allotted houses at Kongaravaripalli in Chandragiri mandal on February 28 (Tuesday) complained to Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national general secretary N. Lokesh that they were unable to meet the ‘huge burden imposed on them by the government’ in the name of housing units.

As part of his Yuva Galam walkathon, Mr. Lokesh walked along the Tirupati-Chittoor highway in Chandragiri constituency, when he spoke to the beneficiaries of housing scheme.

They said that most of the allottees were not only non-locals, but also those owing allegiance to the ruling party. “The government initially offered to build the houses, but later changed its stand by asking us to build the houses on our own by giving us a paltry ₹1.80 lakh,” a woman complained to Mr. Lokesh. The beneficiaries also lamented the lack of infrastructure such as approach roads, drains and streetlights.

Mr. Lokesh accused the YSRCP leaders of amassing ₹7,000 crore in the name of developing housing colonies in ‘uninhabitable locations’.

During an interactive session with women at Kasipentla village, Mr. Lokesh recalled the Late N.T. Rama Rao’s role in giving women the right over ancestral property, building a women’s university and Mr. Chandrababu Naidu’s role in forming DWCRA groups, providing gas connections under the Deepam scheme.

Earlier, Mr. Lokesh met the members of Rajaka community, who complained about no infrastructure at Dhobi ghats.

