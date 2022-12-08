Housing Minister opens shopping mall in city

December 08, 2022 09:31 pm | Updated 09:31 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Housing Jogi Ramesh on Wednesday inaugurated CMR Shopping Mall on Bandar Road. Telugu film actor Ram lit the traditional lamp marking the formal opening of the new commercial establishment.

CMR founder and Chairman M. Venkataramana, Managing Director Mohan Balaji, Director M. Venkata Padmavathi, Vijayawada West MLA Vellampalli Srinivasa Rao, Vijayawada MP Kesineni Srinivas (Nani), MLAs of Vijayawada Central and Vijayawada East constituencies Malladi Vishnu and Gadde Rammohan Rao, Chairman of Vijaya Agro Products Ltd. M. Rajayya and a host of others were present at the inaugural function.

