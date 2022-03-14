Housing loan: 9.48 lakh people have benefitted from OTS scheme in Andhra Pradesh, says Minister

‘Patta ensures freehold title for the house in which beneficiary is living’

Minister for Housing Ch. Ranganatha Raju has said that 9.48 lakh people have availed themselves of the benefits of One-Time Settlement (OTS) scheme introduced by the Government of Andhra Pradesh as part of which the outstanding housing loans are being be waived off on payment of a nominal amount.

The patta ensures a ‘freehold title’ for the house in which the beneficiary is living. The amount collected from the scheme is ₹338.18 crore, the Minister said while replying to a question raised by TDP MLA K. Atchannaidu during the Assembly session on Monday.

Mr. Ranganatha Raju said that beneficiaries of various housing schemes, despite being in possession of the properties, were yet to have ‘absolute right’ over the house site.

“The OTS scheme intends to ensure the ownership rights over the land. Further, the patta ensures hassle-free transactions such as sale, mortgage or gift the properties as per law in the Registration Department. Now, the registrations can be done at the village or ward secretariats,” said the Minister.

Exports go up

Replying to question raised by MLAs Kakani Govardhana Reddy, P.V. Satish Kumar, Gudivada Amarnath, M. Venugopal and V.V. Krishna Prasad, Special Chief Secretary B. Radha furnished a reply stating that the growth rate of exports in the State had increased by $2 billion in 2020-2021 fiscal year, accounting for 13.5% increase over the previous year.

In 2020-21 financial year, the value of exports was $ 16.8 billion (which equals to ₹1,24,745 crore), when compared to $ 14.8 billion in 2019-2020. Andhra Pradesh contributed 5.8% of total Indian exports and rose to fourth position from the seventh in 2020-21.

The district export plan and State export plan have identified the commodities with strong potentials for exports and the State government is also attracting e-commerce giants to bring the products online, the reply said.