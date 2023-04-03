Housing for the poor: 1,135 acres allotted in Amaravati

April 03, 2023 09:08 pm | Updated 09:08 pm IST

In its meeting chaired by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday, the AP-Capital Region Development Authority (AP-CRDA) resolved to allot nearly 1,135 acres in Amaravati for the construction of 48,218 houses for the poor people belonging to Guntur and NTR districts in 20 layouts under Phase-III of the Navaratnalu - Pedalandariki Illu programme.

A G.O. to that effect has been issued following amendments to Sections.41(3) and (4) of the CRDA Act, 2014. However, it has been decided to give away the title deeds and hand over possession of the plots to eligible beneficiaries after overcoming the legal hurdles, according to an official release.

The layouts are situated at Inavolu, Mandadam, Krishnayapalem, Navuluru, Kuragallu, Nidamarru villages in the capital region. Orders were issued to the Collectors of Guntur and NTR districts to prepare the detailed project reports along with the lists of beneficiaries and furnish the same to CRDA for follow-up action.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Chief Minister told the officials to start giving a tangible shape to the proposed layouts from the first week of May subject of course to the outcome of court cases.

Officials told the Chief Minister that objections and suggestions were received in October 2022 and a public hearing was conducted in the runup to the release of the gazette notification.

Municipal Administration Minister Audimulapu Suresh, Chief Secretary K.S. Jawahar Reddy, Special Chief Secretaries Y. Srilakshmi (Municipal Administration), K. Vijayanand (Eenergy), secretary (R&B) P.S. Pradyumna and CRDA Commissioner Vivek Yadav were present.