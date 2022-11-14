Housing for poor possible only if TDP comes to power, says Kalva Srinivasulu

November 14, 2022 08:15 pm | Updated 08:15 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

A day after Jana Sena Party (JSP) president Pawan Kalyan made a scathing attack on the ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) alleging that the Pedalandariki Illu scheme (housing for the poor) had turned out be a big scam at Gunkalam in Vizianagaram, the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) has asserted that the poor’s dream of having a house would be a reality only if the party comes to power.

The TDP would construct the houses as per the choice of the beneficiaries. The YSRCP government has put the housing scheme on the back burner, watering down the dreams of the poor, the party said.

Addressing the media on November 14 (Monday), TDP Polit Bureau member Kalva Srinivasulu alleged that the YSRCP government was misleading the people with false statements about housing for the poor.

“There are 28,30,000 families eligible for the housing scheme. However, not even 80,000 units have been constructed yet. It proves that the YSRCP has no commitment to fulfilling its promises made to the people during the run-up to the 2019 elections. “The ruling party leaders are making quick bucks in the name of the scheme. They are occupying land on the pretext of building houses,” he alleged.