Houses for the poor to be energy efficient, thermally comfortable

‘EETC design reduces in-house temperature and ensures savings on power bill’

The government has decided to incorporate Energy Efficient and Thermally Comfortable (EETC) designs in the houses to be built under the ‘Navaratnalu - Pedalandariki Illu’ programme with the support of the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE), according to a press release by State Energy Conservation Mission CEO A. Chandra Sekhar Reddy.

The BEE had given an assurance to impart training in the Indo-Swiss energy efficiency building technology to the engineers and other staff members working on the massive housing project.

Housing Minister Ch. Sriranganadha Raju and Secretary (housing) Ajay Jain are monitoring the implementation of the Eco-Niwas Samhita-2018 (Energy Conservation Building Code).

Two-phase programme

The State government will launch the housing programme, under which 28.30 lakh houses are targeted to be built in two phases, on December 25.

The government has issued orders sanctioning ₹1.80 lakh per unit (each house). In the first phase, more than 15 lakh houses will be taken up (15 lakh in UDAs and 5.30 lakh in urban local bodies).

The EETC designs help in reducing the temperature by not less than 2-4 degrees inside the houses compared to the outside temperature. It also ensures minimum 20% electricity savings.

‘Unique model’

BEE director Saurab Diddi has observed that the energy efficient mass housing project will be a unique model for the entire country as it will have a great impact on the economic, environmental and social well-being and enhance the quality of life of the beneficiaries.