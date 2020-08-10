Houses for poor to be built with Indo-Swiss technology in AP

Centre lauded State’s housing project: official

The Building Energy Efficiency Project (BEEP) and AP State Energy Conservation Mission (APSECM) will submit an innovative Indo-Swiss energy-efficient and thermally comfortable (EETC) technology building designs to the State Housing Department which will provide eco-friendly affordable houses to 30 lakh beneficiaries, as part of the Jagan Mohan Reddy’s ambitious ‘Navarathnalu-Pedalandariki Illu’ programme.

Principal Secretary for Housing Ajay Jain has asked the Energy Department to submit an action plan at the earliest on the Indo-Swiss technology for affordable housing scheme.

Mr. Jain said in video conference that Durga Shanker Mishra, Secretary, Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, praised the efforts of the AP Government to provide 30 lakh houses to the poor.

Andhra Pradesh is the only State in the country to have started this initiative on a massive scale and also the first State to implement the BEEP in affordable housing scheme.

Two phases

The houses will be constructed in two phases. In the first phase, they will be constructed in 7,704 layouts in towns and cities (428 in ULBs and 7,278 in UDAs) with all infrastructure facilities.

Mr. Jain said the Chief Minister wanted a decent accommodation with all basic amenities intact rather than creating mere shelters for the poor.

According to the officials, the Indo-Swiss energy efficient and thermally comfortable technology designs in affordable housing help reduce temperature by not less than 4-8 degrees inside the houses, compared to the outside temperature. It also ensures minimum 20 % savings in electricity bills and provides safe and healthier environment in building.

Minister for Housing Cherukuvada Sriranganadha Raju emphasised the need to provide energy efficient homes to the weaker sections.

