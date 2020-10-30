Houses, crops still under flood waters in many villages

Waterlogged roads leading to accidents, say local residents

Crops in thousands of acres have remained under a sheet of water and aquaculture ponds damaged due to the heavy rains that lashed the Krishna and West Godavari districts for the last one month.

Even after 25 days, water did not recede from some colonies and roads causing severe inconvenience to the public.

Paddy and aqua farmers suffered huge losses as the crops were washed away. Normalcy had not yet returned in Kaikalur, Kalidindi, Bhimavaram Rural, Akiveedu, Undi and other mandals, local residents said.

“With the irrigation canals and drains overflowing, paddy crops were inundated and aqua ponds were damaged as the canal bunds breached in several places,” said K. Rama Rao of Madvanigudem village.

Roads were badly damaged due to floods at Mudinepalli, Singarayapalem, Korukallu, Elurupadu, Akiveedu, Bantumilli and other places and many accidents occurred as roads remained submerged in two feet water at some places.

Further, vehicles were getting stuck in mud causing traffic jams, vehicle users lamented.

“Flood water entered some colonies and houses on the canal bunds in Madvanigudem, Kalidindi, Guruvaipalem and other villages. Nobody is pumping the water out and clearing the colonies. Residents fear spread of communicable diseases. Snakes and other venomous reptiles are entering the houses,” said M. Adi Lakshmi.

“We request the Medical and Health, Panchayat Raj and Revenue officials to take steps to pump out water, drop oil balls in drains and spray bleaching powder to prevent spread of diseases,” said an auto driver V. Trimurthulu.