Houses along the Krishna being razed to build third flood protection wall in Vijayawada

August 08, 2023 09:44 pm | Updated 09:44 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Houses located on the fringes of the riverbed of the Krishna are being demolished by the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation as work on the third flood protection wall picks up pace.

The municipal corporation has taken up the demolition drive to pave the way for the construction of the 1.2-km-long retaining wall alongside the Krishna between Padmavathi Ghat and Kanakadurga Varadhi in the city.

According to officials, over 150 houses and other structures have been identified for demolition to facilitate the construction of the wall.

ADVERTISEMENT

Most of the families living in these houses have been relocated by VMC officials to colonies built under the government’s housing schemes.

Allocation of houses to about 120 families has already been done and the allocation for the remaining families is under way, according to an official.

The government has built two flood retaining walls so far to protect the Krishnalanka area from floods. The first wall was built between Ramalingeswara Nagar and Ranigari Thota while the second one was built between Ranigari Thota and Kanakadurga Varadhi.

Once the third wall is completed, the entire Krishnalanka area will be safeguarded from floods in the Krishna River, which is usually an annual phenomenon.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.