Households tighten belt as prices of pulses, rice go through the roof in Andhra Pradesh

Along with the prices of vegetables, those of rice and pulses have increased drastically in retail markets across the State over the past couple of months. According to retailers, the spike is likely to continue for the next few months until there is a good harvest.

Owing to a high demand amid low supply, the cost of a 25-kg rice bag has gone up from around ₹1,300 to over ₹1,500 in just 2-3 months. Similarly, prices of pulses such as urad dal, toor dal and masoor dal have surged from ₹140-₹160 a kg to about ₹200-₹250 a kg during the same period.

“Seeing the prices of pulses on online grocery stores, I have come to a supermarket that claims to have the lowest prices in Nellore. The prices, however, are very high compared with those a month ago,” says Rajeshwari, a homemaker from Ravindra Nagar.

Deva Kumar, owner of a grocery near Podalakur Road, says: “The households that used to buy 2-3 kg dal a week are now purchasing only 0.5-1 kg a week. They expect the rates to come down, but things may turn out to be quite the opposite — prices tend to go higher in the market.”

According to a source, expecting further price hikes owing to low yield in the previous season, traders and retail-market players have started hoarding stocks of pulses and rice.

Government intervention

Minister of Civil Supplies, Food and Consumer Affairs Nadendla Manohar recently held a discussion with millers and wholesale and retail traders, following which the government started providing rice and pulses at lower prices at Rythu Bazars and select supermarkets across the State.

“Special counters have been opened at Rythu Bazars in Nawabpeta, Kavali and Kandukur. Toor dal is being sold at ₹160 a kg, BPT rice at ₹49 a kg and RAW rice at ₹48 a kg,” says Assistant Director, Agricultural Marketing Department (Nellore) P. Anitha.

Similarly, sale counters have been established at three Rythu Bazars and DMart (a supermarket) in Ongole city in Prakasam district. Ongole MLA Damacharla Janardhana Rao said they were taking measures to control prices of vegetables and other essentials.

He promised to open more counters across the district in the coming days. “We will provide essential pulses and rice to various hostels also, if required. All households should make use of these counters,” he added.

Notably, Prakasam District Rice Millers Association president K. Srinivas said the rice millers would cooperate to supply enough rice to these special counters.

