Household survey on toilet facility in Krishna district from December 5 to 9

Krishna district Collector D.K. Balaji has instructed officials to organise the 22-day ‘Hamara Shauchalay: Hamara Samman’ (Our toilet: Our dignity) programme across the district from Tuesday, November 19, the World Toilet Day.

During a meeting at the Collectorate in Machilipatnam on Monday, November 18, the Collector said the programme, ending on December 10, would be organised in all villages to emphasize the importance of every individual contributing to the cleanliness of the toilets for the good health of society.

Mr. Balaji said as part of the nationwide programme, sanitation workers would be felicitated on Tuesday, and instructed officials to construct toilets wherever necessary and improve the poorly-maintained ones in the district.

He said a ground-level survey will also be conducted from December 5 to 9 in the district to determine how many people have toilets in their houses. Registration camps will be held to sanction toilets. He also asked the officials to check whether all the public toilets on the premises of schools, colleges, bus stations, among others, are maintained well.

The best ones would be chosen at the village, mandal and district level and would be awarded on December 10, the Collector said.

Mr. Balaji and Joint Collector Gitanjali Sharma later released posters related to the programme.