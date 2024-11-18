 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Household survey on toilet facility in Krishna district from December 5 to 9

Hamara Shauchalay: Hamara Samman campaign to be organised in district from November 18 to December 10; registration camps to be held to sanction toilets

Published - November 18, 2024 08:47 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Nellore Sravani
Krishna district Collector D.K. Balaji and Joint Collector Gitanjali Sharma releasing the poster for the Hamara Shauchalay: Hamara Samman programme, in Machilipatnam on Monday.

Krishna district Collector D.K. Balaji and Joint Collector Gitanjali Sharma releasing the poster for the Hamara Shauchalay: Hamara Samman programme, in Machilipatnam on Monday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Krishna district Collector D.K. Balaji has instructed officials to organise the 22-day ‘Hamara Shauchalay: Hamara Samman’ (Our toilet: Our dignity) programme across the district from Tuesday, November 19, the World Toilet Day.

During a meeting at the Collectorate in Machilipatnam on Monday, November 18, the Collector said the programme, ending on December 10, would be organised in all villages to emphasize the importance of every individual contributing to the cleanliness of the toilets for the good health of society.

Mr. Balaji said as part of the nationwide programme, sanitation workers would be felicitated on Tuesday, and instructed officials to construct toilets wherever necessary and improve the poorly-maintained ones in the district.

He said a ground-level survey will also be conducted from December 5 to 9 in the district to determine how many people have toilets in their houses. Registration camps will be held to sanction toilets. He also asked the officials to check whether all the public toilets on the premises of schools, colleges, bus stations, among others, are maintained well.

The best ones would be chosen at the village, mandal and district level and would be awarded on December 10, the Collector said.

Mr. Balaji and Joint Collector Gitanjali Sharma later released posters related to the programme.

Published - November 18, 2024 08:47 pm IST

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Vijayawada / civic infrastructure / Swachh Bharat Mission

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.