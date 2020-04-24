House sites: HC asks govt. to file affidavit in 10 days

A three-judge bench of Andhra Pradesh High Court, headed by Chief Justice J.K. Maheswari, ordered that the government should file an affidavit in ten days in respect of the petition filed by Amaravati Parirakshana Samiti (APS) against the allotment of house sites to the poor in Amaravati under ‘Navaratnalu-Pedalandariki Illu’ scheme and the proposed modifications to the CRDA master plan.

Unnam Sravan Kumar, counsel for APS, claimed to have photographic evidence of a layout consisting of plots measuring one cent each, allegedly laid by the workers employed by the government in spite of suspension of allotment of lands by the High Court during its hearing of a previous batch of writ petitions.

It may be noted that the government issued G.O Nos. 99 and 131 (dated March 31 and April 2 respectively) for the distribution of 25 lakh house sites to beneficiaries belonging to Vijayawada city, Mangalagiri and Tadepalli municipalities and some villages in Tadepalli, Mangalagiri, Duggirala and Pedakakani mandals and initiated steps for acquiring 1,251.51 acres in the capital city area.