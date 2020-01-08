House sites for the poor: layouts to be ready by Jan. 31

The layouts for distribution of house site ‘pattas’ to the poor and eligible persons should be made ready by January 31, Special Commissioner M. Hari Narayanan from the Chief Minister’s Office told tehsildars, RDOs and other Revenue Department officials at a review meeting here on Tuesday.

He said that as part of the ‘Navaratnalu’ welfare scheme of the State government names of all eligible persons must be immediately entered and wherever land was available, layout should be made ready and status uploaded everyday online.

District Collector G. Veerapandian, who presided over the meeting, asked the officials to identify lands, which were not being utilised by the beneficiaries despite they being given possession earlier, land under dispute, government lands and all other types of lands, which could be taken over by the State government for distribution among the poor. All such information should be made available by January 15, he added.

Mr. Harinarayanan said some land pieces were allocated to other departments, but they were not utilised and some persons in occupation of government land, should be identified and if they were eligible under the scheme, steps should be initiated for regularising the land and giving them pattas. In the district, 1,62,968 beneficiaries had been identified and of them 95,726 were in the rural areas and about 2,937 acres was available for distribution of pattas.