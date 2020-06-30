‘House site scheme steeped in corruption’

Alleging that the YSRCP leaders are fleecing the beneficiaries of the house site scheme, TDP State president K. Kala Venkat Rao has demanded that Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy must order an inquiry to the allegations.

“ The YSRCP leaders have collected ₹1,400 crore as commission from the farmers who have parted with their land for the housing scheme. Another ₹ 200 crore have been collected from the poor with a promise that house sites would be allotted to them,” a statement quoted Mr. Kala Venkat Rao as saying on Monday.

He alleged irregularities while fixing the price of land. “The YSRC leaders purchased land from farmers just a few months ago with an intention of giving the same for the housing programme. The government purchased the same land from the YSRC leaders by paying four times of the regular price. The government paid somewhere between ₹45 lakh and ₹75 lakh per acre for the land worth ₹5 lakh or less. These higher rates were paid to the land owned by YSRCP leaders. In Penamaluru, ₹75 lakh was paid for the land worth ₹40 lakh per acre,” alleged Mr. Kala Venkat Rao.

Mr. Rao said the place of allotment of house site depended on the amount of bribe paid. “If the bribe is ₹10,000, the beneficiary would get a land in uninhabitable locations . Those who gave more than than ₹1 lakh as bribe got the land near their village,” he claimed.