House site pattas will be given to the poor by Ugadi: Jagan

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday announced that the government would hand over the title deeds (pattas) for house sites being given to the poor (1.50 cents per beneficiary) by Ugadi.

The dwelling units would be built free of cost under the YSR Housing Scheme starting next year, and it would be through in four phases.

Addressing a review meeting on housing at the Secretariat, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said the lists of beneficiaries would be displayed at the Village Secretariats, which would be a social audit itself, and warned that irregularities of any kind would not be tolerated.

He instructed the officials to link the house sites with Aadhaar numbers, and get registrations done in the name of women to empower them financially.

Reverse tendering

The Chief Minister said the TDP government had spent ₹2,200 per square feet, which was exorbitant by any standards. The construction cost was jacked up in the name of shear wall technology.

Officials should, therefore, look for areas where the government could go for reverse tendering, particularly in cities, he said, observing that urban housing was a fountainhead of corruption in the previous dispensation.

When it was pointed out that the flow of Central aid for housing was not up to the mark, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said he would write a letter to the Prime Minister and asked the officials to collect data from the Village Volunteers.

