House monitoring App gets 50,000 registrations in 15 days

The Locked Houses Monitoring System (LHMS) App, launched by the Chittoor police on July 1, received an overwhelming response from the public, with over 50,000 registrations by July 15. In six months, the police officials hope to reach half of the target.

Introduced in Anantapur last year, the App is now launched in Chittoor. Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu is scheduled to formally launch the App as a State-wide exercise soon.

Addressing a joint press conference here on Monday, Collector P.S. Pradyumna and Superintendent of Police S.V. Rajasekhar Babu said the LHMS App would act as a deterrent against burglaries, besides monitoring the movement of suspicious elements in residential complexes.

“Within a fortnight, the App received excellent public response with over 50,000 registrations. Family members away from their houses could watch their premises on their mobiles thanks to the web App. Apart from regular night beats, the area police could provide a scientific way of protection to households in their absence through digital monitoring,” the officials said.

Alerts to police, owner

Acting on information furnished through the LHMS App, the police would install the required digital equipment at locked houses.

This would help relay any suspicious movement to the control room and the house owner, and the patrol parties would be at the trouble spot in no time.

The officials said owners of the residential complexes must register with the LHMS App in large numbers and voluntarily set up the CC cameras, though the police would initially keep the e-gadgets at their disposal.

“With public cooperation, the LHMS App would definitely put an end to the menace of house break-ins,” they said.

Earlier, the Collector logged into the App and got himself registered, bringing the Collector’s bungalow under its ambit.

In Kadapa soon

Kurnool Special Correspondent adds:

The LHMS App will be launched soon in Kadapa district, Kadapa Superintendent of Police Attada Babujee said on Monday.

Addressing a training camp for police personnel on the App at the Kadapa District Police Office conference hall, Mr. Babujee exhorted them to utilise technology and avert burglaries and other offences.

Kadapa DSP E.G. Ashok Kumar, One Town circle inspector T.V. Satyanarayana and technical staff Manikantha and Naveen took part in the programme.