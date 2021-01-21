House committee urged to bifurcate Telugu University

The three-member A.P. State Legislative Council Committee on Telugu Language and Development led by its Chairman Mohammad Ahmed Shareef on Wednesday sought the support from academic and literary quarters for various initiatives during its field-level study.
During an interaction, Mr. Ahmed Shareef said that a report on the Telugu language and the initiatives needed to promote it would soon be submitted to the State government.
Participating in the session, MLC P.V.N. Madhav highlighted the plight of the branches of the Telugu University at Bommuru and Srisailam. He stressed the immediate need for bifurcation of the Telugu University, saying that the branches have not been getting the necessary support since the State bifurcation. “The Telugu University should be bifurcated for the revival of its branches in Andhra Pradesh,” he said.
Andhra Pradesh Sahithya Parishad Museum (Kakinada) Assistant Director K. Timma Raju said the museum has collection of more than 5,000 palm leaf manuscripts.
Responding on the preservation of the treasure trove of the manuscripts, Mr. Ahmed Shareef asked the museum authorities to go for the digitisation of the collection.
The three-member panel also visited some of the historical places and museums including the Gowtham Library in the city. Rajamahendravaram Sub-Collector Anupama Anjali and other officials were present on the occasion.
