Hotels in Vizag gear up to receive guests from June 8

Visakhapatnam

04 June 2020 23:58 IST

Occupancy to be reduced by half due to staff crunch, but prices to remain unchanged

Hotels in the city have begun making arrangements to receive guests once they open for business on June 8, after a prolonged gap of over two months.

“Guests can rest assured regarding safety as the staff would be provided with masks, head caps and gloves. The staff will wash their face, hands and legs after every one hour and maintain personal hygiene,” Visakha Hotel Merchants Association president C.S.N. Raju and general secretary B. Nagaraju told the media here on Thursday.

They said that many of the staff had left for their homes before the lockdown and were yet to return. The hotels said that while they would reduce their occupancy by 50%, there would be no increase in prices. They said that high power tariff was being collected in the name of a ‘minimum demand’ charge. Some of the hotels, being run from rented accommodation, were facing a severe financial crisis and they were not in a position to pay the rent for the lockdown period.

The association leaders appealed to the building owners to settle the issue amicably with the hoteliers, lodges, sweet shops, bakeries and parlours so that neither party was badly affected. They were not in a position to pay the rent for the lockdown period (March 22 to June 30) and for six months from the date of reopening, they should be allowed to pay 50% rent, they said.

Former president of the association, Talluri Satyanarayana, said that no benefit was given to the hotel industry though they suffered huge losses due to the lockdown. He said that the government should extend the benefits given to MSMEs to hotels as well.