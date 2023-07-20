Hoteliers in A.P. seek industry status for hospitality sector

July 20, 2023 07:25 am | Updated 07:25 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

Hoteliers in the State have reiterated their demand that the hospitality sector be given industry status.

In a representation made to Tourism Minister R.K. Roja on Wednesday, Andhra Pradesh Hoteliers’ Association president R.V. Swamy, Vijayawada Hotel Owners’ Association president P.V. Ramana, former president P. Ravi, treasurer Mallikarjuna and others thanked the government for permitting eateries in the State to open till midnight and also drew her attention to the fact that at some places, the police department personnel continued to impose restrictions. “We have represented the same to the Director-General of Police and he has promised that he will issue necessary instructions,” said Mr. Swamy.

Pointing to the fact that the hospitality sector provided maximum employment to unskilled and uneducated people, only after the MSME sector, they said by according industry status to this sector, the government could help hoteliers to not only survive the crisis but also start new hotels in the State.

The hoteliers insisted on support in the form of concessional rate of property tax, power tariff, trade licence fee, drainage and other miscellaneous taxes. They said the GST on rooms with tariff below ₹1,000 per day was brought under 12% GST by the Centre, and appealed to the State government to recommend zero GST or at least 5% GST.

Citing acute shortage of skilled manpower, they said establishment of hotel management institutes in three regions of the State would help improve the situation. They wanted the government to allot a minimum of half acre of land in the three regions for construction of hospitality-related information centres, three zonal offices and auditoriums to make them self-sustainable centres.