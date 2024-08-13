Hoteliers in Andhra Pradesh seek permission to operate till midnight

Members of the Andhra Pradesh Hotels Association (APHA) have urged the government to permit restaurants in the State to operate till 12 a.m.

In a representation made to Tourism Minister Kandula Durgesh, the association president R.V. Swamy pointed to a GO (Ms No. 25) issued in 2018 permitting restaurants to operate till 12 a.m. and urged the government to implement it.

Citing the case of the neighbouring Telangana which recently announced its decision to allow restaurants to operate till 1 a.m., he said the move had proven beneficial in enhancing customer service and also in supporting business growth. “Similar permission in Andhra Pradesh would contribute positively towards providing the much-needed boost to the State economy,” he said.

Mr. Swamy said owners of hotels and restaurants would comply with any additional conditions or guidelines the government may recommend.

