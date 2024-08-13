GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Hoteliers in Andhra Pradesh seek permission to operate till midnight

Citing the case of the neighbouring Telangana which recently announced its decision to allow restaurants to operate till 1 a.m., APHA says the move would boost economy in A.P.

Published - August 13, 2024 10:32 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

P Sujatha Varma
P. Sujatha Varma

Members of the Andhra Pradesh Hotels Association (APHA) have urged the government to permit restaurants in the State to operate till 12 a.m.

In a representation made to Tourism Minister Kandula Durgesh, the association president R.V. Swamy pointed to a GO (Ms No. 25) issued in 2018 permitting restaurants to operate till 12 a.m. and urged the government to implement it.

Citing the case of the neighbouring Telangana which recently announced its decision to allow restaurants to operate till 1 a.m., he said the move had proven beneficial in enhancing customer service and also in supporting business growth. “Similar permission in Andhra Pradesh would contribute positively towards providing the much-needed boost to the State economy,” he said.

Mr. Swamy said owners of hotels and restaurants would comply with any additional conditions or guidelines the government may recommend.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Vijayawada / hotel and accommodation

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.