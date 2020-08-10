Hotel Swarna Palace has no fire NoC: official

‘It has no fire alarm, water storage and firefighting equipment’

The Hotel Swarna Palace, which was taken on lease by Ramesh Hospitals for running a COVID-19 care centre, does not have the mandatory No Objection Certificate (NoC) from the Fire Department.

After a major fire broke out at the hotel in the early hours of Sunday, claiming ten lives; the fire officials found that the hotel management had not obtained the mandatory NoC.

The Ramesh Hospitals management, without verifying the compliance with the fire safety norms by the hotel, took the premises on lease, the fire officials said.

“As per the National Building Code (NBC) 2016, a G+2 building constructed in 500 square metres must obtain fire NoC. The hotel management has not obtained the NOC in violation of the norms,” Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Response & Fire Services Department (APSDRFS) Director K. Jayaram Naik told The Hindu.

Regional Fire Officer (RFO) G. Srinivasulu said that the hospital management should obtain an NoC separately from the Fire Department, when they turned their premise into a COVID facility, which was not done.

“Had the hotel-turned-COVID facility obtained the NoC and have necessary fire safety equipment, the mishap would not have occurred. The facility have no fire alarm, water storage and fire fighting equipment in place,” the RFO said.

‘Notices ignored’

Attributing the fire to the negligence of the hotel management and the Ramesh Hospitals, Mr. Srinivasulu said, “The fire wing of the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) had served notices on the hotel management, but it was ignored.”

Mr. Mr. Jayaram Naik said that they were also inquiring on the violation of building plan and other aspects with the VMC Planning wing officials.