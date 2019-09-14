Hotel Park N launches Iranian Food Festival

In good news for gastronomes, an Iranian Food Festival was launched in the city at the Hotel Park N on Friday, where a wide range of exotic dishes would be on offer.

“Iran’s culinary culture has historically interacted with cuisines of its neighbouring regions, and has incorporated Caucasian, Turkish, Levatine, Greek, Central Asian and Russian flavours,” said Park N managing directors Velagapudi Raghava Chowdary and V. Vimala Devi.

Typical Iranian dishes are combinations of rice with meat, vegetables and nuts.

After inaugurating the month-long food festival, Mr. Raghava Chowdary and Ms. Vimala Devi said that in keeping with the tradition of the hotelthey decided to entice food connoisseurs this time with some exotic flavours.

Non-vegetarians can choose from a wide range of biryanis, and can also try out the lip-smacking mutton rezala, malvani chicken curry, koliwad prawn curry, grilled chicken and grilled prawn.

In the vegetarian section, there is lucknow biryani, palak muli parantha and jowari roti.

Other dishes like prawn goli pakoda, mutton shallow fry, roti me boti, irnai vegetarian kebab, soups and shorbets, hot and green pepper soup, vegetable kataci and lahara mutton soup.

Mr. Chowdary said that people who are interested in enjoy these exotic flavours in the cosy confines of their home can place online orders.