Hotel boy arrested on charge of robbing woman tourist from Bengaluru

VISAKHAPATNAM

08 August 2021 22:16 IST

The city police arrested a hotel boy, who allegedly stole a handbag and other valuables from a tourist by taking her to an isolated place on Sunday.

According to reports, a 26-year-old woman from Bengaluru came to the city along with two friends. On completion of their tour, her friends left for Bengaluru by bus, while the complainant had decided to leave by a flight. She took the help of hotel boy Jaffar to drop her at the airport.

As flights were not available, she asked Jaffar to drop her at the railway station or bus station. Jaffar told her that he would drop her at the railway station but allegedly took her towards Adivivaram. The woman complained that the accused took her to an isolated place and escaped with her hand bag, which contained ₹10,000 cash, a gold chain and a gold ring. Based on the complaint, the hotel boy was arrested by the Gopalapatnam police within six hours.