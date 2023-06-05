ADVERTISEMENT

Hot weather to continue for three more days in A.P. due to monsoon delay

June 05, 2023 09:55 pm | Updated 09:55 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Maximum temperatures may cross 45 degrees Celsius in four districts

The Hindu Bureau

Due to the delay in the arrival of monsoon, Andhra Pradesh is likely to witness sweltering weather during the next few days.

AP State Disaster Management Authority has warned that severe heatwave conditions may prevail in six mandals and heatwave conditions in 212 on Tuesday. Similarly, on Wednesday, 17 mandals in the State are likely to experience severe heatwave conditions while 214 are likely to experience heatwave conditions. On Monday, 21 mandals experienced heatwave conditions.

As per APSDMA, the maximum temperatures may cross 45 degrees Celsius in many areas in Alluri Sitharama Raju, West Godavari, Eluru and Krishna districts while other districts in the Coastal region may witness 42-44 degrees Celsius maximum temperatures.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US