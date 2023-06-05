Hot weather to continue for three more days in A.P. due to monsoon delay

June 05, 2023 09:55 pm | Updated 09:55 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Due to the delay in the arrival of monsoon, Andhra Pradesh is likely to witness sweltering weather during the next few days.

AP State Disaster Management Authority has warned that severe heatwave conditions may prevail in six mandals and heatwave conditions in 212 on Tuesday. Similarly, on Wednesday, 17 mandals in the State are likely to experience severe heatwave conditions while 214 are likely to experience heatwave conditions. On Monday, 21 mandals experienced heatwave conditions.

As per APSDMA, the maximum temperatures may cross 45 degrees Celsius in many areas in Alluri Sitharama Raju, West Godavari, Eluru and Krishna districts while other districts in the Coastal region may witness 42-44 degrees Celsius maximum temperatures.