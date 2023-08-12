ADVERTISEMENT

Hot and humid weather to continue for a few more days in Andhra Pradesh

August 12, 2023 08:42 am | Updated 08:43 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

Tuni and Visakhapatnam record a maximum temperature of 38.5° Celsius and 38.4° Celsius respectively on August 11

The Hindu Bureau

Women use umbrellas to protect themselves from the scorching sun in Vijayawada on Friday. | Photo Credit: K.V.S. GIRI

Except for a few instances of light to moderate rainfall at isolated places, Andhra Pradesh continues to reel under hot weather conditions.

On Friday, the State’s maximum temperature of 38.5° Celsius was recorded at Tuni, a departure of 5.4° Celsius from the normal maximum temperature, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

It was followed by Visakhapatnam (airport station), which recorded a temperature of 38.4° Celsius, which was 5.7 degrees higher than the normal maximum temperature.

Other places that recorded more than 35° Celsius were Gannavaram (37.4), Jangamaheswara Puram (37.2), Ongole (37), Kavali (36.5), Nandigama (36.5), Amaravati (36.5), Kakinada (36), Narsapur (36), Kalingapatnam (35.4), Machilipatnam (35.7), Nellore (35.3) and Tirupati (35.7).

The condition was similar to the one that had prevailed during mid-summer. As per the weather stations of the A.P. State Development Planning Society, the maximum temperatures crossed 40° Celsius in Palnadu, Bapatla and Prakasam districts.

Meanwhile, similar weather conditions may prevail for at least another four days.

On Saturday (August 12), north coastal and Rayalaseema regions are likely to experience thunderstorms and lightning at isolated places, while hot, humid weather is likely across the State till August 15. The maximum temperatures are likely to be about 3 to 5 degrees higher than the normal.

There was temporary relief on Friday in a few mandals in Bapatla, Prakasam, Krishna, Eluru, West Godavari, Tirupati, Nellore, Srikakulam, and Chittoor districts as they received light to heavy rain.

