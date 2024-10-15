GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Hot air balloon ride a big draw at Vizianagaram Utsav

Updated - October 15, 2024 07:25 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

The Hindu Bureau
Hot air balloon ride, organised for first time in the Fort City, caught the attention of many people of Vizianagaram in the last few days. The district administration included this event in Vizianagaram Utsav. Many people got into the balloon from Rajiv Sports Complex. The event, which was organised between October 12 and 15, attracted many visitors.

In spite of initial hurdles such as inclement weather, the rides were organised in a perfect manner. A few locals reportedly faced troubles as they could not understand the procedure of the ride. Vizianagaram District Collector B.R. Ambedkar and SETVIZ CEO Ramgopal and other officials thanked the public for making the event a grand success.

Published - October 15, 2024 07:23 pm IST

