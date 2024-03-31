ADVERTISEMENT

Host team bags the overall championship at ‘All India Sanskrit Students Talent Festival 2024’

March 31, 2024 09:06 pm | Updated 09:06 pm IST - TIRUPATI

Over 400 students from various Sanskrit institutions across 21 states participate in the four-day event, hosted by National Sanskrit University (NSU) in Tirupati

The Hindu Bureau

The National Sanskrit University (NSU) in Tirupati, which hosted the second edition of the ‘All India Sanskrit Students Talent Festival 2024’, also emerged successful in most of the events and bagged the overall championship shield ‘Vijaya Vyjayanthi’. Over 400 students from various Sanskrit institutions across 21 states participated in the four-day event.

ADVERTISEMENT

At the valedictory session held here on Sunday, Kanchi Kamakoti Peetham’s pontiff Sri Sankara Vijayendra Saraswathi addressed the participants virtually and advised the university to continue its promotion of Sanskrit. He also urged the research institutions to conduct activities on the Advaita, Dvaita and Visishtadwaita philosophies.

Sri Venkateswara University (SVU) Vice-Chancellor V. Srikanth Reddy, who was present as the chief guest, exalted the fest’s successful turnout as a reflection of the cultural ethos of India. As a professor of psychology himself, he expressed delight at the number of students pursuing psychology via the Sanskrit medium and called for an integrated approach to research.

Sri Chandrasekharendra Viswa Maha Vidyalaya (Kanchipuram) former Vice-Chancellor V.S. Vishnu Potty, NSU Vice-Chancellor G.S.R. Krishnamurthi, Registrar in-charge R.J. Ramasree, proctor Satyanarayana Acharya, Deans S. Dakshinamurthy Sarma (student welfare) and T.V. Raghavacharyulu (academic) also participated.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US