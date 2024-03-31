GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Host team bags the overall championship at ‘All India Sanskrit Students Talent Festival 2024’

Over 400 students from various Sanskrit institutions across 21 states participate in the four-day event, hosted by National Sanskrit University (NSU) in Tirupati

March 31, 2024 09:06 pm | Updated 09:06 pm IST - TIRUPATI

The Hindu Bureau

The National Sanskrit University (NSU) in Tirupati, which hosted the second edition of the ‘All India Sanskrit Students Talent Festival 2024’, also emerged successful in most of the events and bagged the overall championship shield ‘Vijaya Vyjayanthi’. Over 400 students from various Sanskrit institutions across 21 states participated in the four-day event.

At the valedictory session held here on Sunday, Kanchi Kamakoti Peetham’s pontiff Sri Sankara Vijayendra Saraswathi addressed the participants virtually and advised the university to continue its promotion of Sanskrit. He also urged the research institutions to conduct activities on the Advaita, Dvaita and Visishtadwaita philosophies.

Sri Venkateswara University (SVU) Vice-Chancellor V. Srikanth Reddy, who was present as the chief guest, exalted the fest’s successful turnout as a reflection of the cultural ethos of India. As a professor of psychology himself, he expressed delight at the number of students pursuing psychology via the Sanskrit medium and called for an integrated approach to research.

Sri Chandrasekharendra Viswa Maha Vidyalaya (Kanchipuram) former Vice-Chancellor V.S. Vishnu Potty, NSU Vice-Chancellor G.S.R. Krishnamurthi, Registrar in-charge R.J. Ramasree, proctor Satyanarayana Acharya, Deans S. Dakshinamurthy Sarma (student welfare) and T.V. Raghavacharyulu (academic) also participated.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.