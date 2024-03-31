Host team bags the overall championship at ‘All India Sanskrit Students Talent Festival 2024’

March 31, 2024 09:06 pm | Updated 09:06 pm IST - TIRUPATI

The National Sanskrit University (NSU) in Tirupati, which hosted the second edition of the ‘All India Sanskrit Students Talent Festival 2024’, also emerged successful in most of the events and bagged the overall championship shield ‘Vijaya Vyjayanthi’. Over 400 students from various Sanskrit institutions across 21 states participated in the four-day event.

At the valedictory session held here on Sunday, Kanchi Kamakoti Peetham’s pontiff Sri Sankara Vijayendra Saraswathi addressed the participants virtually and advised the university to continue its promotion of Sanskrit. He also urged the research institutions to conduct activities on the Advaita, Dvaita and Visishtadwaita philosophies.

Sri Venkateswara University (SVU) Vice-Chancellor V. Srikanth Reddy, who was present as the chief guest, exalted the fest’s successful turnout as a reflection of the cultural ethos of India. As a professor of psychology himself, he expressed delight at the number of students pursuing psychology via the Sanskrit medium and called for an integrated approach to research.

Sri Chandrasekharendra Viswa Maha Vidyalaya (Kanchipuram) former Vice-Chancellor V.S. Vishnu Potty, NSU Vice-Chancellor G.S.R. Krishnamurthi, Registrar in-charge R.J. Ramasree, proctor Satyanarayana Acharya, Deans S. Dakshinamurthy Sarma (student welfare) and T.V. Raghavacharyulu (academic) also participated.