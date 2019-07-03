Hospitals to get better infra with NREGS funds

The Vizianagaram district administration is gearing up to improve infrastructure at rural area hospitals through the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Gurantee Scheme (MGNREGS).

Many community health centres and primary health centres do not have proper compound walls. Sub-Centres are also in a dilapidated condition. In this backdrop, Collector M. Hari Jawaharlal and District Water Management Agency Project Director A. Nageswara Rao held discussions with senior officials and decided to improve the conditions of rural area hospitals.

The Collector said that funds sanctioned in the 2018-19 financial year were returned with improper utilisation and it should not happen in the current fiscal year. Mr. Nageswara Rao assured to spend funds in a systematic way to improve infrastructure of schools apart from hospitals.

“During the rainy season, we decided to take up plantation drives in villages, industrial zones and other places. Many workers would earn a decent income through the proposed works,” Mr. Nageswara Rao said.

Solar pump sets

According to him, solar pump sets would be given to selected farmers under the Jalasiri programme very soon.

“We sent proposals to EPDCL officials long ago. The electricity department officials were requested to fit the pumps as early as possible as many farmers are requesting officials to do so for several months,” he said.