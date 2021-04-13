Hospitals to face action for fleecing COVID patients

Eight hospitals offer treatment under Aarogyasri scheme: Collector

The Anantapur administration has authorised only eight hospitals in the district for the treatment of the coronavirus patients and all of them offer treatment under the Aarogyasri scheme, Collector Gandham Chandrudu said on Monday.

“If any hospital is found fleecing patients in the name of the COVID-19 treatment without taking the required permission, action will be taken against them. We have readied 1,003 beds for the patients in view of the spurt in the cases,” the Collector said.

The facilities which have been accorded permission for COVID-19 treatment include District Hospital at Hindupur (70 beds); Government General Hospital in Anantapur (165); Area Hospital at Kadiri (50); Area Hospital at Guntakal (60); Super Speciality Hospital in Anantapur (300); Government Cancer Hospital (266); KIMS Saveera Hospital (10) and RDT Hospital at Bathalapalli (82 beds).

“Those hospitals treating COVID-19 patients without permission will be booked under the Allopathy Hospitals Registration and the Epidemic Act,” the Collector said.