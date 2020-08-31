Hospitals, labs warned on rapid antigen tests

State COVID-19 Nodal Officer (Labs) and Dr. YSR Arogyasri Health Care Trust CEO A. Mallikarjuna Rao said that the licences of hospitals and laboratories charging more than ₹750 for COVID rapid antigen test or doing the same without permission would be revoked.

In a release, Mr. Rao said that many hospitals and laboratories had been conducting rapid antigen tests without acquiring any permission from the State government. They were also charging more than ₹750 fixed by the government.

Only laboratories accredited to the National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL) and the hospitals accredited to the National Accreditation Board for Hospitals & Healthcare Providers (NABH) upon being permitted by the State government could conduct the rapid tests, he said.

Every test should be registered on the web portals concerned and an ID generated for the sample.

Hospitals and labs can write to ceoap@ysraarogyasri.ap.gov.in or c405@ysraarogyasri.ap.gov.in to seek permission.