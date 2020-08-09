Hospitals in Tirupati on the edge

Hotels fear backlash over non-compliance with norms

Hospitals in Tirupati are on the edge after a major fire that broke out at Hotel Swarna Palace, which was taken on lease by a hospital to treat COVID-19 patients in Vijayawada on Sunday.

With the reports surfacing that the hotel-turned- COVID care facility in Vijayawada do not have the mandatory fire NoC and Ramesh Hospitals took it on lease without verification, the hotels in Tirupati that had tie-ups with hospitals for COVID treatment are fearing backlash over the non-compliance of safety norms. Now, various opinions are emerging as to who should take the blame in case of such accidents.

There are nearly 100 private hospitals with beds in Tirupati and another 100 smaller clinics operating with single doctors that treat only out-patients. Of the ten private hospitals authorised by the government to treat COVID patients, six are enrolled under Aarogyasri scheme.

In view of the sharp spike in COVID cases and the shortage of hospitals beds, some hospitals have tied up with star category hotels to accommodate patients with mild symptoms or asymptomatic cases.

The fire incident has apparently rattled these hospitals, as they are worried over the backlash.

Many hospital managements are unable to digest the government fixing the responsibility on the hospital. They are fearing of being nailed for no fault of theirs.

‘Unfair to blame hospitals’

“Be it a hotel or a hospital, fire mishap can happen anywhere. It is fair to blame hospitals for poor healthcare services or negligence in offering the services, but not for a fire mishap in an alien premises,” argued a private doctor, requesting anonymity.

“A star category hotel is expected to adhere to the mandatory fire norms. It is difficult for hospitals to check every fact before signing a pact,” opined District COVID Coordinator for Indian Medical Association (IMA) D. Sreehari Rao.

He said such charges would hit the morale of hospitals, especially amid the pandemic where the entire healthcare fraternity was focussed on delivering quality treatment, said Mr. Rao, who had served as the State president of A.P. Private Nursing Homes Association (APNA) and IMA.

Meanwhile, hotel managements are also learnt to be jittery over the development, especially those who are yet not compliant with the fire safety norms.