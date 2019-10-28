Hospitality industry is all set for a boom

It’s boom time for hospitality in Andhra Pradesh. Global hospitality player Sarovar Hotels is coming up with three projects in East Godavari district. It has a company from a bunch of others who are planning to set up hotels and convention centres in the State. A hotel property with 50 rooms will be inaugurated in November next at Dindi, West Godavari, and another two projects are coming up in Rajamahendravaram in East Godavari district, according to Ajay Bakaya, Managing Director of Sarovar Hotels.

Speaking to The Hindu, Mr. Ajay has said, “Our hotel is coming up in the six-acre property in the picturesque Dindi which is attracting a lot of tourists of late. We have two properties planned in Rajamahendravaram -- a convention centre and a hotel. The convention centre is ready and it will take another ten months to inaugurate the hotel with 100 rooms on the same premises.” The company is already operating a hotel in Kakinada. Sarovar Hotels currently manages 6,000 rooms in 75 hotels in 50 locations across India. Another eleven hotels will be added by the company by the year- end in different locations in India. The company has also plans for international expansion, starting with three hotels in African continent. This is not all. There are a dozen of hotels and convention centres coming up in different districts across the State, according to industry reports and information from the government. This apart, the State government is also planning to build hotels and other infrastructure at important tourist destinations. One such five start property is in the planning stage at Orvakal in Kurnool district. Formal announcements related to the projects will be made soon, according to sources.

End of slowdown

The market slowdown apparently is coming to an end, particularly in the hospitality industry. The four months preceded October witnessed below average performance in the industry and October met the expectations. The November is expected to do exceptionally well based on bookings, according to Mr. Ajay.

The government initiatives apparently are helping boost the industry. “We work very closely with the Tourism Board which disseminates information to help the industry. It will be very easy to coordinate with corporates, government and to operate in our properties here as they are close to happening places such as Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada, Tirupati and Hyderabad,” adds the MD.