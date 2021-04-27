Hospital staff trained in basics of firefighting

Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Response and Fire Services Department on Tuesday organised a training programme for doctors, nurses and staff of private hospitals in taking up rescue measures quickly in case of a fire outbreak at their hospitals, including in COVID-19 isolation wards.

Speaking at a training programme organised at KIMS Hospital, District Fire Officer Chintada Krupavaram said that the State government was giving top priority to the safety of COVID-19 patients in the backdrop of fire accidents at a few places in the country.

He said that both installation and usage of fire extinugishers was the need of the hour to instil confidence among patients. Assistant District Fire Safety Officers B.J.D.S. Prasanth Kumar and K. Srinubabu said that orientation classes would continue at Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences and other hospitals in the first week of May.