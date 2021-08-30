Hospital returns ₹10 lakh fee to boy orphaned by COVID

Rajamahendravaram-based Subhadra Hospital on Monday returned medical fees of ₹10 lakh to a 12-year-old boy M. Sai Satya Saharsa who had lost his parents to COVID-19 in East Godavari district.

Earlier this year, five members of Sai Satya’s family, including both his parents, succumbed to COVID-19 while undergoing treatment at Subhadra Hospital. The hospital authorities had reportedly collected ₹28 lakh in medical fees from the boy’s family without providing them any transaction receipts or documents, according to Rajamahendravaram MP Margani Bharat.

On Monday, Mr. Bharat has handed over a cheque of ₹10 lakh to the boy in the presence of Subhadra Hospital authorities. The hospital paid the compensation based on the recommendations of the District-Level Committee on Hospitals. The Committee is headed by Joint Collector Ch. Keerthi.

Recently, Mr. Bharat had pledged all support to the boy to help him pursue a good academic career. On Monday, Mr. Bharat spent time with the boy, inquiring about his care. The boy is now in the custody of his relatives.

Mr. Bharat said that the State government would also offer financial aid of ₹10 lakh separately as the boy is entitled to get the aid as per the State government’s initiative to support children orphaned by the COVID-19 pandemic.