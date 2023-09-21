Hospital performs eight free paediatric cardiac surgeries during five-day medical camp

September 21, 2023 06:55 pm | Updated 06:58 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Eight free heart surgeries were performed during a paediatric cardiac surgical camp held from September 17 to 21 at Andhra Hospitals in Vijayawada.

The camp was organised by the Heart and Brain Institute of the hospital in association with Healing Little Hearts, a UK-based children’s charity organisation.

Ramana Dhannapaneni, paediatric cardiac surgeon from Liverpool in the United Kingdom, along with a team of surgeons led by Dr. Dileep from Andhra Hospitals, performed the surgeries.

P. V. Rama Rao, chief of children’s services at the hospital, said they have successfully performed more than 3,500 paediatric cardiac surgeries and interventions in the last eight years with the help of doctors from the UK during the medical camps held every year. He said 26 camps have been held so far.