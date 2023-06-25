ADVERTISEMENT

Hospital in Vijayawada ‘successfully treats’ preterm baby born under challenging circumstances

June 25, 2023 06:46 pm | Updated 06:47 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The baby weighed only one kg at the time of birth, and both the mother and baby had rare conditions, according to a release issued by Kamineni Hospitals

The Hindu Bureau

Doctors at the Kamineni Hospitals in Vijayawada claim to have successfully treated a “preterm baby born under challenging circumstances.”

The baby was discharged on June 25 (Sunday), a press release issued by the hospital said.

As per the release, the baby was born to a G2A1 mother with HELLP syndrome and severe pre-eclampsia, with reversal of end-diastolic flow in the 31st week.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Birth Care Unit’s gynaecological team lead by D. Santhi Priya said the baby weighed only one kg at the time of birth, and both the mother and baby had rare conditions. The baby girl was nurtured and treated for 20 days, the release added.

“Despite the challenges associated with extreme prematurity, the baby has been treated without any complications,” Dr. Santhi Priya said.

Key strategies

Key strategies such as family-centred care, Kangaroo mother care, and emphasis on mother’s own milk (MOM) adopted by the paediatric team, who included dorctors Ch. Akhil and Y. Sowjanya, helped the baby grow healthy, she said.

Prevention of sepsis and its potential complications by the NICU staff also played a key role, Dr. Santhi Priya added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US