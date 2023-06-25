HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Hospital in Vijayawada ‘successfully treats’ preterm baby born under challenging circumstances

The baby weighed only one kg at the time of birth, and both the mother and baby had rare conditions, according to a release issued by Kamineni Hospitals

June 25, 2023 06:46 pm | Updated 06:47 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

Doctors at the Kamineni Hospitals in Vijayawada claim to have successfully treated a “preterm baby born under challenging circumstances.”

The baby was discharged on June 25 (Sunday), a press release issued by the hospital said.

As per the release, the baby was born to a G2A1 mother with HELLP syndrome and severe pre-eclampsia, with reversal of end-diastolic flow in the 31st week.

Birth Care Unit’s gynaecological team lead by D. Santhi Priya said the baby weighed only one kg at the time of birth, and both the mother and baby had rare conditions. The baby girl was nurtured and treated for 20 days, the release added.

“Despite the challenges associated with extreme prematurity, the baby has been treated without any complications,” Dr. Santhi Priya said.

Key strategies

Key strategies such as family-centred care, Kangaroo mother care, and emphasis on mother’s own milk (MOM) adopted by the paediatric team, who included dorctors Ch. Akhil and Y. Sowjanya, helped the baby grow healthy, she said.

Prevention of sepsis and its potential complications by the NICU staff also played a key role, Dr. Santhi Priya added.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / hospital and clinic

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.