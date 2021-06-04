Hospital fined ₹22 lakh for violating Aarogyasri rules

Inodaya Hospital in Kakinada had collected excess fee from patients

A fine of ₹22.5 lakh was imposed on Kakinada-based Inodaya Hospital for collecting exorbitant fees from patients admitted under the YSR Aarogyasri scheme.

The district-level committee on Aarogyasri, headed by Joint Collector (Development) Ch. Kirthi, concluded that the management of Inodaya Hospital charged ₹4.5 lakh from a patient admitted there recently under the Aarogyasri scheme.

The committee launched an investigation into the implementation of the Aarogyasri scheme in the city in response to a complaint lodged by Kakinada City MLA Dwarampudi Chandrasekhar Reddy.

On Friday, East Godavari Collector D. Muralidhar Reddy and Ms. Kirthi said that the hospital management has repaid ₹4.5 lakh to the victim, from whom it had collected the fees even though he was admitted there under the Aarogyasri scheme.

Ms. Kirthi appealed to the public to bring violations of the Aarogyasri scheme to the notice of the district authorities. District Aarogyasri Scheme Coordinator P. Radhakrishna and other officials are part of the district-level committee.