Hospital claims 50 successful bone marrow transplants

The Manipal Hospital in the city has reached a milestone of performing 50 successful bone marrow transplants saving the lives of children and adults, the hospital’s consultant medical oncologist and BMT physician Dr. G. Krishna Reddy has said.

Addressing the media on Tuesday, Dr. Krishna Reddy said the hospital performed the first autologous stem cell transplant in 2009 and then went on to perform 50 transplants.

Consultant bone marrow transplant physician Dr. Madhav Danthala said both autologous and allogeneic stem cell transplants were performed on patients for a wide range of diseases including multiple myeloma, lymphomas, acute lymphoblastic leukaemias, APML, aplastic anaemia, neuroblastoma, Wilm’s tumour and Ewing sarcoma.

“Our transplant-related mortality is amongst the lowest in the country. It is a testimony to the safety and quality of care provided at Manipal which is the only hospital in the State with access to unrelated stem cell donor registries. We have catered to patients of all ages. Our youngest patient is a two-year-old girl and the oldest is a 63-year-old,” he said.

Hospital director Dr. Sudhakar Kantipudi said almost 90% of bone marrow transplant patients had been treated under the Dr.Y.S.R. Arogyasri health scheme.

Consultant medical oncologist Dr. B. Sravan Kumar, chief of clinical services Dr. Ch. Manoj Kumar and others were present.