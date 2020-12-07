Horticulture farmers reel under onslaught of Nivar, Burevi cyclones

They have incurred a loss of ₹20.5 crore in last 10 days: official

Horticulture farmers in the district are ruing their fate as they have incurred a loss of ₹20 crore in the last ten days due to the impact of Nivar and Burevi cyclones, which was felt in mandals.

According to officials, Nivar cyclone had led to over 60% of excess rainfall in Chittoor, clocking 300mm average rainfall between November 25 and 26, thereby causing severe damage to the prime horticulture crops of tomato, banana, chillies and papaya, besides other vegetables. Just when the Nivar’s impact was dying down, another cyclone, Burevi, hit the farmers.

Deputy Director (Horticulture) B. Srinivasulu told The Hindu that the Nivar cyclone led to a damage of horticulture crops in 1729.52 hectares, which included tomato in 419.20 hectares, banana in 126.60 hectares, chillies in 78.16 hectares, brinjal in 61.90 hectares, papaya in 51.60 hectares and other vegetables in 878.48 hectares. “The preliminary loss is ₹20.5 crore and enumeration is yet to be completed. As many as 2,943 farmers in 273 villages are affected,” the official said.

Mango orchards hit

Mr. Srinivasulu said that heavy loss of banana was reported from the eastern mandals, while some mango orchards suffered uprooting of trees and soil erosion in the western mandals. He said estimation of losses would be reviewed again in view of the additional impact due to the Burevi. The losses in the floriculture sector would also be enumerated.

Meanwhile, the agriculture department officials said due to complete harvesting of the kharif season, the damage to the traditional crops was minimal.However, the officials had taken up enumeration of the losses in this sector pertaining to the capital investment for the rabi, particularly the paddy, sugarcane and groundnut.